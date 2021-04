Muted celebrations of Dutch king's birthday amid pandemic

The capital, Amsterdam, urged residents to celebrate according to lockdown guidelines with a maximum of one visitor, but added “you can still dig out the orange T-shirt or silly hat and hang out the flag.”

A man wearing an orange robe cycled down a near deserted street in the city, while people stood in socially distanced lines waiting to buy pastries topped with icing in the national color orange.

The central city of Arnhem, meanwhile, was bracing for possible violent confrontations between football hooligans and a protest against the government.

In an attempt to prevent rioting, the city's mayor, Ahmed Marcouch, gave police special powers for the day to check people coming into Arnhem and imposed a limit of 500 people for a demonstration at the central market place.

Marcouch said that demonstrations are a constitutional right, but that “signals of the risk of rioting at different locations in the city endanger that right to demonstrate.”

On Wednesday, the national lockdown is being eased with measures including the end of a nationwide curfew imposed in mid-January and cafes allowed to reopen their outdoor terraces — under strict conditions — from noon to 6 p.m.

___

Mike Corder reported from The Hague.

___

People observe social distancing as they queue to buy orange pastry and coffee on King's Day in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Dutch were celebrating their king's birthday Tuesday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevented large-scale street parties for the second year running. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A mother and her daughter, flashing a thumbs up and wearing an orange King's robe and the Dutch flag, ride along Prinsengracht canal on King's Day in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Dutch were celebrating their king's birthday Tuesday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevented large-scale street parties for the second year running. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A man, wearing the colors of the Royal House of Orange, celebrates King's Day at home in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Dutch were celebrating their king's birthday Tuesday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevented large-scale street parties for the second year running. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

People celebrate King's Day at home in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Dutch were celebrating their king's birthday Tuesday in muted fashion as a coronavirus lockdown prevented large-scale street parties for the second year running. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong