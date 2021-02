Myanmar anti-coup protesters honor woman shot dead by police

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price offered his government’s condolences Friday and reiterated calls on the military to refrain from violence against peaceful protestors.

In Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, a protest led by medical university students drew more than 1,000 people, many of whom also carried flowers and images of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine.

Others held signs saying “CDM,” referring to the nationwide civil disobedience movement that has encouraged doctors, engineers and others to protest the coup by refusing to work.

Across the country protests showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday despite recent crackdowns by the military government — including a sixth consecutive night in which the internet was cut for many hours.

Demonstrators also gathered elsewhere in Yangon, chanting and holding placards and images of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose democratically elected government was overthrown.

Aerial images taken Friday showed streets in Yangon painted with the words “The military dictatorship must fall” in Burmese, and “We want democracy” and “Free our leaders" in English.

Security forces have been relatively restrained so far in confronting protesters in Yangon, but appeared to be toughening their stance in areas where there is less media presence.

Police used force for a second day Friday to arrest protesters in Myitkyina, the capital of the remote northern state of Kachin. The Kachin ethnic minority has long been in conflict with the central government, and there has been intermittent armed struggle against the army there for decades.

The junta seized power after detaining Suu Kyi and preventing Parliament from convening, saying elections in November were tainted by voting irregularities. The election outcome, in which Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide, was affirmed by an election commission that has since been replaced by the military. The junta says it will hold new elections in a year’s time.

The U.S., British and Canadian governments have imposed sanctions on the new military leaders, and they and other nations have called for Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored.

The coup was a major setback to Myanmar’s transition to democracy after 50 years of army rule. Suu Kyi came to power after her National League for Democracy party won a 2015 election, but the generals retained substantial power under the constitution, which was adopted under a military regime.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a painting of letters that reads, "THE MILITARY DICTATORSHIP MUST FAIL," on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a painting of letters that reads, "FREE OUR LEADERS," on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a painting of letters that reads, "FREE OUR LEADERS," on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A picture of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine is displayed in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb. 14, 2021. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine who was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday, died Friday, Feb. 19, her family said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police security stand guard behind a road barricade in Mandalay, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said. (AP Photo) Credit: Aung-Shine Credit: Aung-Shine

Roses are placed on the wall where photos of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine are posted during a memorial in Mandalay, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, the young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her family said. (AP Photo) Credit: Aung-Shine Credit: Aung-Shine