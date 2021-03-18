Myanmar construction magnate claims cash payments to Suu Kyi

The charge stems from his remarks at the United Nations in New York on Feb. 26, in which he condemned the coup and appealed for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy in his country.

Also charged with treason was Mahn Win Khaing Than, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding, the paper said. The acting vice president and member of Suu Kyi’s political party spoke for the first time since the coup on Saturday when he vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to eject the military from power.

On Thursday, residents of a Yangon suburb set street barricades ablaze to block riot police.

Video showed large palls of smoke rising over the Tha Mine area in the city’s Hlaing township, with another barricade burning fiercely in the middle of a residential area. One resident, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Associated Press that protesters set them alight after hearing that a column of police trucks was on its way.

The building of barricades – and their occasional burning – are now established tactics by opponents of the junta all over the country to impede police and army movement. The barriers also provide cover from the now frequent use of live ammunition against them.

On Wednesday, at least two people were shot dead in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to media and social media posts that included photos of the victims. More than 200 people have been reported killed since the coup.

Pope Francis also appealed for an end to the bloodshed.

In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling on the street in front of armed security forces begging them not to shoot protesters, Francis said: “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease.”

A man watches as soldiers use a bulldozer to remove sandbag barricades put in place by anti-coup protesters to protect them from security forces in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Protesters hold umbrella as they gather for a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Police in Myanmar fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in the country's two largest cities and elsewhere on Friday, as authorities continued their harsh crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited