Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Security forces have attacked previous protests with live ammunition as well, leading to the deaths of at least 60 people. They have also employed tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades. Many demonstrators have been brutally beaten.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council unanimously called for reversing the coup and strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters. It also called for “utmost restraint” by the military.

An independent U.N. rights expert focusing on Myanmar told the the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council on Thursday that violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.

Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. lawmaker, also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity being committed by security forces, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law. He acknowledged a formal determination requires a full investigation and trial. He is working under a mandate from the council and does not speak for the U.N.

The human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday issued a report saying Myanmar’s military “is using increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders across the country.”

The London-based group said its examination of more than 50 videos from the crackdown confirmed that “security forces appear to be implementing planned, systematic strategies including the ramped-up use of lethal force. Many of the killings documented amount to extrajudicial executions.”

“These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions. These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open,” Joanne Mariner, its director of crisis response, said in a statement.

As widespread street protests against the coup continue, the junta is facing a new challenge from the country’s ethnic guerrilla forces, which until recently had limited themselves to verbal denunciations of last month’s coup.

Reports from Kachin, the northernmost state, said guerrilla forces from the Kachin ethnic minority attacked a government base on Thursday and were in turn attacked. The armed wing of the Kachin political movement is the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA.

“This morning in Hpakant township, the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO/KIA) attacked a military council battalion based in Sezin village, and the KIO/KIA’s Hpakant-based 9th Brigade and 26 battalions were attacked by helicopter. Both sides are still investigating,” The 74 Media reported on Twitter.

A Facebook page for the Kachin Liberation Media said the KIA had overrun the government outpost and seized ammunition. It warned the government against using lethal force to break up anti-coup protests in the Kachin capital, Myitkyina, where two demonstrators were killed this week.

The reports could not be independently confirmed, and ethnic guerrilla armies as well as the government often release exaggerated information. However, even making such an announcement amounts to a sharp warning to the government.

The Kachin actions come a few days after another ethnic guerrilla force belonging to the Karen minority announced it would protect demonstrators in territory it controlled. The Karen National Union deployed armed combatants to guard a protest in Myanmar’s southeastern Tanintharyi Region.

Myanmar has more than a dozen ethnic guerrilla armies, mostly in border areas, a legacy of decades-old struggles for greater autonomy from the central government. Many have formal or informal cease-fire agreements with the government, but armed clashes still occur.

There has been speculation that some ethnic groups could form a de facto alliance with the protest movement to pressure the government.

An anti-coup protesters peeps from makeshift barricades in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. Amnesty International accused Myanmar's military government on Thursday of increasingly using battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters and conducting systematic, deliberate killings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the frontlines after policemen fire sound-bombs and fire with rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. Amnesty International accused Myanmar's military government on Thursday of increasingly using battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters and conducting systematic, deliberate killings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist nuns walk collecting alms in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People carry the body of Chit Min Thu in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. Chit Min Thu was fatally shot in the head by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Thursday. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Policemen leave after vandalizing makeshift barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. Amnesty International accused Myanmar's military government on Thursday of increasingly using battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters and conducting systematic, deliberate killings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Policemen and soldiers leave after vandalizing makeshift barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. Amnesty International accused Myanmar's military government on Thursday of increasingly using battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters and conducting systematic, deliberate killings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People flee as a convoy of soldiers and policemen arrive to remove makeshift barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People flee as a convoy of soldiers and policemen arrive to remove makeshift barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist nuns collect alms in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People scatter as a convoy of soldiers and police arrive to clear barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People scatter as a convoy of soldiers and police arrive to clear barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People carry bricks to help anti-coup protesters to build makeshift barricades in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters take cover behind makshift barricades as trucks with riot policemen arrive in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR