Myanmar police deploy early to crank up pressure on protests

At the General Assembly in New York, Myanmar’s Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun declared in an emotional speech to fellow delegates that he represented Suu Kyi’s “civilian government elected by the people” and supported the fight against military rule.

He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the coup, and to refuse to recognize the military regime. He also called for stronger international measures to stop violence by security forces against peaceful demonstrators.

He drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body, as well as effusive praise from other Burmese on social media, who described him as a hero. The ambassador flashed a three-finger salute that has been adopted by the civil disobedience movement at the end of his speech in which he addressed people back home in Burmese.

In Yangon on Saturday morning, police began arrests early at the Hledan Center intersection, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then fan out to other parts of the city. Police took similar action in residential neighborhoods.

Security forces also tried to thwart protests in Mandalay, where roadblocks were set up at several key intersections and the regular venues for rallies were flooded with police.

Mandalay has been the scene of several violent confrontations, and at least four of eight confirmed deaths linked to the protests, according to the independent Assistance Association of Political Prisoners. On Friday, at least three people there were injured, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered what appeared to be a bullet wound on his leg.

According to the association, 771 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced at one point in relation to the coup, and 689 are being detained or sought for arrest.

The junta said it took power because last year’s polls were marred by massive irregularities. The election commission before the military seized power coup had refuted the allegation of widespread fraud. The junta dismissed the old commission’s members and appointed new ones, who on Friday annulled the election results.

——-

Associated Press writer Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

In this image made from video, anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salut at police, rear, in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar police on Saturday moved to clear anti-coup protesters from the streets of the country's biggest city Yangon. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from video, anti-coup protesters shout at police in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar police on Saturday moved to clear anti-coup protesters from the streets of the country's biggest city Yangon. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from video, anti-coup protesters shout at police in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar police on Saturday moved to clear anti-coup protesters from the streets of the country's biggest city Yangon. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Friday, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a wound on his leg. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Friday, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a wound on his leg. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Friday, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a wound on his leg. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Police stand in formation across a main road in front of military trucks in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city on Friday, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a wound on his leg. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR