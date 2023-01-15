Mykhailo Mudryk becomes latest big signing by Chelsea

Mudryk, who has played just 65 club games across his career to date, posted several Instagram messages seemingly suggesting he is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Chelsea has already signed Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and Andrey Santos for a reported $70 million in the January window, while adding the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Bringing in Mudryk is another bold move from the ownership, fronted by Todd Boehly, who oversaw the spending of around $300 million on new players — a record amount by an English team — in the summer transfer window.

“He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come,” said Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea's co-controlling owner. “He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.”

Mudryk plays predominantly as a left-sided attacker, where Chelsea already has strong depth in Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Felix, while Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang can also play there.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League after winning just one of its last nine league games.

