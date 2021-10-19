N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

Tuesday’s launch is the most high-profile weapons test by North Korea since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it’s open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

North Korea has been pushing hard for years to acquire the ability to fire nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, the next key piece in an arsenal that includes a variety of weapons including ones with the potential range to reach American soil.

Acquiring submarine-launched missiles would be a worrying development because that would make it harder for the North’s rivals to detect launches and provide the country with retaliatory attack capability. Still, experts say it would take years, large amounts of resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build at least several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.

North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019.

Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled for more than two years because of disagreements over an easing of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea in exchange for denuclearization steps by the North.

Caption A passerby watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. The Japanese letters partially seen read: "Possible intercontinental ballistic missile." (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption South Korean army soldiers work to prepare their exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption South Korean army K-9 self-propelled howitzers are seen in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption South Korean army K-9 self-propelled howitzers move in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in what South Korea’s military described as a weapon likely designed for submarine-based launches, marking possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since President Joe Biden took office.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon