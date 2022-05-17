N. Korea reports 270,000 new fever cases amid COVID crisis

After maintaining a widely doubted claim for two years that it had perfectly kept the virus out of its territory, North Korea acknowledged domestic COVID-19 infections last week, saying that an unspecified number of people in capital Pyongyang tested positive for the fast-moving omicron variant.

Describing the outbreak as a “great upheaval,” Kim imposed the country’s maximum preventive measures that restricted the travel of people and supplies between cities and counties. More than a million public health officials, teachers, and medical students have been mobilized to identify people with fevers so they could be quarantined. Kim during a ruling party meeting on Sunday also ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in Pyongyang, raising concern that medicine supplies aren’t arriving at pharmacies in time.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday Korean People’s Army on Monday started to deploy officers and non-commissioned officers from its medical units to help with the transport of medicine to pharmacies in Pyongyang, which began to stay open 24 hours a day to deal with the virus crisis.

Experts say the country’s extremely strict border closures may have staved off a huge outbreak until now.

It’s unclear whether the North’s admission of an outbreak communicates a willingness to receive outside help. The country has shunned millions of vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, likely because of international monitoring requirements attached to those shots.

South Korea has publicly offered to send vaccines, medicine and health personnel, but North Korea has so far ignored the proposal amid icy relations between the rivals over a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. Some experts say Kim’s praise of China’s pandemic response during a virus meeting last week indicates that the North would be more willing to receive help from its main ally.