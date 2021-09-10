N. Macedonia: 12 patients among 14 dead in COVID unit blaze

Prosecutors from Tetovo and the capital, Skopje, were gathering video material from inside and around the hospital, and have hired an electrical engineering expert to help determine how the blaze broke out.

Medical staff and witnesses have also been questioned, and prosecutors have ordered the confiscation of all documentation on the construction of the facility to check for potential omissions.

Fires in COVID-19 hospitals or wards have cost dozens of lives in other countries, including Iraq and Romania.

Nineteen field hospitals, funded by a World Bank loan, have been set up across North Macedonia over the past year to tackle surging coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds. Health Minister Venko Filipce has said all 19 were constructed according to the specifications and standards laid out by the World Bank as a condition for the loan.

North Macedonia has said it is accepting an offer from other NATO allies to send fire experts. The government announced that a team from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office will join the investigation.

President Stevo Pendarovski has said the investigation would be completed within five days, and that indications are the fire was not set deliberately.

North Macedonia’s government has declared three days of mourning from Thursday.

Caption Police officers secure the site of a burned out makeshift hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. North Macedonia’s government has declared three days of mourning after a deadly overnight fire in a COVID-19 field hospital left more than 10 people dead and many injured. The blaze broke out late Wednesday where a hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

