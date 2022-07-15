NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker

The Justice Department said late Thursday that it had no comment on Johnson’s letter. The agency has previously said prosecutors from the civil rights division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Ohio, along with the FBI, were “closely monitoring and reviewing the circumstances surrounding” Walker’s death. The Justice Department has also said if evidence is uncovered that “reveals potential violations” of federal law, then prosecutors would “take appropriate action.”

Walker was fatally shot by police on June 27 after authorities said officers had attempted to stop his car for traffic and equipment violations. The police say Walker drove off and led the officers on a brief car chase. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said less than a minute into a pursuit, the sound of a shot was heard from the car, and a transportation department camera captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle.

Walker eventually slowed down and jumped out of the vehicle as it continued to move. Officers pursued him on foot into a parking lot, where authorities say Walker created a “deadly threat” that led to officers shooting him shortly after 1 a.m.

Walker was not armed when the officers opened fire. A handgun, a loaded magazine and an apparent wedding ring were found on the seat of the car. A casing consistent with the weapon was later found in the area where officers believed a shot had come from the vehicle, police said.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers involved, but video captured officers firing an array of bullets and Walker sustained more than 60 wounds. An attorney for Walker’s family has said officers kept firing even after he was on the ground and had handcuffed Walker before trying to provide first aid.

“If the officers’ conduct did not scream just how inhumane and fatally dangerous they are, the very fact that they handcuffed his corpse speaks volumes,” Johnson said.

Combined Shape Caption A person leaves the funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP) Credit: Phil Masturzo Credit: Phil Masturzo Combined Shape Caption A person leaves the funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP) Credit: Phil Masturzo Credit: Phil Masturzo