Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev crashes out at Indian Wells

Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week. The Serb is unvaccinated against COVID-19, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the United States to play at Indian Wells or the upcoming Miami Open.

So far this year, no one is touching Nadal.

He became the first player to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 events.

After sitting out much of last year because of injury, Nadal has been on a tear. He won titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam title and Acapulco, and is chasing a third career title at Indian Wells.

Nadal's win over Evans under a searing desert sun ended with the Spaniard serving out the match at love. He ripped a forehand winner on triple match point.

“It’s an important victory against a tricky opponent,” Nadal said. “It’s not an easy opponent to play. He plays tactically very well, using very well his slice, then playing aggressive, changing rhythms on the points.”

Before his first match in California, Nadal withdrew from the hard-court event at Miami, which begins March 21. He turns 36 in June and is dealing with chronic pain in his left foot and tendinitis in both knees.

“I cannot make drastic changes like I did in the past,” he said, “so that’s why I decided to stop after here and to have three weeks before the clay court season starts for me.”

Nadal survived a scare in his first match against Sebastian Korda. The 21-year-old American served for the match leading 5-2 and 5-4 in the final set.

“It was very important that I can win these first two matches without playing fantastic, but today was a little bit better than the first day," Nadal said.

Monfils reached the fourth round at Indian Wells for the fifth time in six years after his second career upset of a No. 1 player. He knocked out Nadal in the quarterfinals at Doha in 2009.

“I just felt good today,” Monfils said. “Tactically, I was good. I’m full of confidence.”

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz defeated countryman and 15th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0 and next plays Monfils.

In women's action, No. 4 seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). No. 6 seed Maria Sakkari defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0 and No. 20 Elise Mertens ended the run of Australian qualifier Daria Saville, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova advanced when qualifier Marie Bouzkova retired with the Russian leading 6-4, 0-2.

Caption Gael Monfils, of France, celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Gael Monfils, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Daniel Evans, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Daniel Evans, of Britain, returns a shot to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Daniel Evans, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Daniel Evans, of Britain, serves to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Gael Monfils, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez