BreakingNews
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Nadal, Swiatek try to reach quarterfinals | US Open updates

Fans enter Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans enter Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nation & World
51 minutes ago
Play has started on Day 8 at the U.S. Open, with No. 7 seed Cam Norrie facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev in Louis Armstrong Stadium for a quarterfinal berth

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Play has started on Day 8 at Flushing Meadows, with No. 7 seed Cam Norrie facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev in Louis Armstrong Stadium for a quarterfinal berth.

The winner of that matchup will face 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium later Monday.

After a string of upsets, and Serena Williams’ loss in what is expected to be her final match, left no past U.S. Open women’s champions in the field, all eyes are now on No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The two-time French Open champion will try to make the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time when she plays unseeded Jule Niemeier.

The Ashe program begins at noon with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova taking on the highest-ranked American woman, Jessica Pegula.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
2
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
3
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
4
UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
5
As Africa's climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top