Nadal's nose just fine at US Open; now 18-0 against Gasquet

Next for Nadal comes a matchup on Monday against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, an American who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third year in a row. Nadal is 2-0 against Tiafoe.

“Now I believe I can beat him. ... I’m definitely going to come after him,” said the 24-year-old Tiafoe, who is from Maryland.

The key?

“Match his intensity from the first point to the last,” Tiafoe said after getting past No. 14 Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4. “You can’t really have any dips. He takes advantage of it.”

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June, then got to the semifinals at Wimbledon before pulling out of the grass-court tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Before coming to New York in pursuit of a fifth championship at Flushing Meadows, Nadal tweaked his service motion to ease the strain on his midsection, lowering his toss so as not to reach as far on the swing. The adjustment has not hurt his effectiveness.

And neither did the bizarre mishap in a second-round victory over Fabio Fognini on Thursday, when Nadal’s racket bounced off the court and up into the bridge of his nose on a backhand follow-through. He was left bloodied and dizzy and worried he’d broken his nose.

“A little bit bgger than usual, but it’s OK,” he said with a smile after eliminating Gasquet. “The nose is still there.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, left, of Spain, and Richard Gasquet, of France, greet each other after their match during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. Nadal won the match. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, left, of Spain, and Richard Gasquet, of France, greet each other after their match during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. Nadal won the match. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger