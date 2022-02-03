Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus

He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.

After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to a Walmart about a half-mile away from the bus and got into a fight with a customer. After the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes. He was taken into custody, naked, shortly after, Honea said.

It was not immediately clear if Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

The wounded include a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and is in a critical condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who is in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl in stable condition. A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.

Coleman, who has a juvenile criminal record, lives a “somewhat transient life” and is wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Butte County District Attorney David Ramsey said.

Sacramento prosecutors filed felony charges in July 2021 against Coleman for violating prohibition of firearm access, according to court documents. He was released on bail and was due for his next court appearance in March, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Public records show Coleman’s last known address was at an apartment complex in Sacramento, the newspaper reported.

The shooting comes two years after a man muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco, killing one person and wounding five before passengers disarmed him. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with murder and attempted murder.