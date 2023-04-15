Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle," Spotify said Saturday in a statement. A similar announcement was posted on the Heardle homepage.

First appearing in February 2022 amid a surge of games that used the format of Wordle, which the New York Times bought in January of that year, Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it. Saturday's mystery song was (spoiler alert) 1998's "Why Don't You Get a Job" by the Offspring.