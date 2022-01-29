‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners

“Today’s awards represent the determination of visionary individuals, whose dynamic work will continue to change the culture and create discourse throughout the year,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “This year’s entire program has proven that no matter the context, independent storytelling remains a pivotal tool in expanding critical dialogues, and these stories will and must be shared.”

Several of last year’s Sundance award winners remain in the Oscars conversation, including “CODA,” “Flee,” “Hive” and “Summer of Soul.”

The award-winning films will screen on the Sundance online platform on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will go on sale starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

“Whether you watched from home or one of our seven satellite screens, this year’s Festival expressed a powerful convergence; we were present, together, as a community connected through the work,” said Tabitha Jackson, the director of the Sundance Film Festival. “And it is work that has already changed those who experienced it.”

Caption Alexei Navalny appears in a scene from "Navalny" an official selection of the U.S. Documentary section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Dakota Johnson, right, appears in a scene from "Cha Cha Real Smooth" by Cooper Raiff, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Christine Choy appears in "The Exiles" by Ben Klein and Violet Columbus, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP) Credit: Uncredited