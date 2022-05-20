Naomi Osaka at French Open news conference: 'I think I'm OK'

Before the 2021 French Open, Osaka vowed to not “do any press during Roland Garros,” framing the matter as a mental health issue, saying it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss. She stuck to that stance, skipping the tournament’s media day — which is what Friday’s setting was — and her mandatory news conference after winning in the first round, which drew a $15,000 fine. Osaka also was threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments of possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension.

She responded by pulling out of Roland Garros, explaining that she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealing she has “suffered long bouts of depression,” helping make such comments more common among athletes, not to mention society at large.

Osaka also sat out Wimbledon and, later in the season, took another mental health break after losing at the U.S. Open.

She returned to the Grand Slam stage in January at the Australian Open, where was the reigning champion.

Osaka lost in the third round there to Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year-old American who just so happens to be Osaka's first opponent in Paris.

Her ranking has fallen to No. 38, mostly because of a lack of action, and her preparation for the French Open was hardly ideal: Osaka withdrew from the clay-court tournament in Rome this month because of a lingering injury to her left Achilles heel.

“For me, there is no way I’m not going to play this tournament, so of course, you kind of have to manage things. But at the same time, I’m going to pop a few painkillers. ... I have actually played a lot of Grand Slams with something,” she said. “So I think maybe there is a possibility I could play really good when I have an injury, because I feel like I don’t have anything to lose.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts to a comment from a spectator during her match against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who helped spark a conversation about athletes’ mental health when she pulled out of last year’s French Open before her second-round match and revealed that she has dealt with anxiety and depression. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts to a comment from a spectator during her match against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who helped spark a conversation about athletes’ mental health when she pulled out of last year’s French Open before her second-round match and revealed that she has dealt with anxiety and depression. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill