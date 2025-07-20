Napheesa Collier's record-breaking performance leads her team to victory in WNBA All-Star Game

Napheesa Collier sets a scoring record in the WNBA All-Star Game, leading her team to victory over Team Clark
Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum, right, puts up a shot against Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum, right, puts up a shot against Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored a record 36 points to help her team beat Team Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game that was devoid of defense and full of 4-point shots.

This record offensive effort came a year after the league's annual exhibition game was a competitive contest that pitted the U.S Olympic team against WNBA All-Stars.

The game capped off a weekend where negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement took centerstage. Players wore warmup shirts before the game that said "Pay us what you owe us."

Captain Caitlin Clark was unable to play for her team because of a groin injury she suffered earlier this week. She still served as ambassador for the weekend.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is interviewed during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Team Collier, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton, left, goes to the basket against Chicago Sky's Angel Reese during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston shoots before the WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark watches before the WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

