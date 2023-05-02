Napoli gearing up for 2nd chance to win Serie A title

All that is proving to be something of a logistical nightmare for the club and the city.

City officials in Naples, unable to predict when the title celebrations will start, are considering imposing a traffic ban in the center from Wednesday, before the start of Lazio’s match. The city did the same thing on Sunday.

There are also security concerns regarding the team’s flight back to Naples from Udine. More than 10,000 fans greeted the team at the airport after its win at Juventus nine days ago and that would likely be increased exponentially if Napoli wins the title.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said the team could land early Friday morning or in the afternoon. The team could also be rerouted to a different airport.

Plans are also being put in place to show the match on giant screens at the stadium in Naples.

“We are having eight giant screens installed to put two in front of each stand to allow Neapolitans to watch the match like that,” De Laurentiis said. “There are organizational problems and we don’t have much time so we’re asking for a symbolic price of 5 euros ($5.50) and if there’s money left it will be given to charity.

"Moreover, the celebrations that we had prepared will happen on Sunday at the home match against Fiorentina.”

