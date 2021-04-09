Nas, Eve, Lyor Cohen react to death of rapper-actor DMX

— “Earl Simmons was a wonderful, caring father, and a sensitive, thoughtful man. Unfortunately, Dark Man X took over and ran amok, tormented and struggling to find the light. ... DMX gave me the inspiration to keep going at Def Jam when rap became soft and silly,” Lyor Cohen, a former executive at Def Jam, said in a statement.

— “DMX is a legend,” said hip-hop and electronic music producer Flying Lotus. “You can’t be a fan and not feel empathy for him in his journey,” Flying Lotus said on Wednesday while the rapper was hospitalized. “You think of ‘Belly’ and all the great stuff that he was part of. But he was dealt such a weird hand, I think, with the drug stuff. And I just have empathy because I know it’s a real thing that addiction is crazy. And so many people, they struggle with it and it’s not easy.”