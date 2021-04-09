Nas, Eve, Snoop, Aaliyah's mom react to death of rapper DMX

— "#mydog X I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour, talent, wisdom honesty and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL," rapper Eve said in an Instagram post.

— "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones," actor Viola Davis said on Twitter.

— "Rest In Peace DMX, a true legend. It was truly my honor to work and get to know you," actor Jet Li said on Twitter.

— "What they thought was a battle ended up being a family reunion. Of 2 Doggs who loved everything about each other thank. U. X for loving me back. C u when I get there," rapper Snoop Dogg, who faced off against DMX in a Verzuz battle last year, said in an Instagram post.

— "Rest easy king Hug my Babegirl Aaliyah when you see her !!!!" said producer Timbaland on Twitter.

— "Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!" said Diane Haughton, the mother of the late singer Aaliyah, said on Instagram.

