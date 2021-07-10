Nasa Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead in Marathon LPGA Classic

Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.

“I’ve seen the scores out here.” Harigae said. “Some girls — you can go really low out here. But you just never know. Golf is a funny game. I think if I just keep my head down and keep going forward, it might pan out.”

Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under, and Saso (64) was another stroke back with Amy Yang (65), Austin Ernst (66) and Caroline Masson (66).

“My ball-striking was so bad today,” Henseleit said. “I think I hit one good iron shot today, so it really was a grind out there. I made a lot of up-and-downs. Holed a few good putts. It just wasn’t that easy out there for me today.”

Defending champion Danielle Kang (68) was 10 under in a group that included Stacy Lewis (65), Brittany Lincicome (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (69).

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits her approach shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Elizabeth Szokol, right, fist-bumps Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, after putting on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Gerina Piller watches her approach shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Mina Harigae tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Elizabeth Szokol tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, examines the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament