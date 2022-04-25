Nasa Hataoka wins LA Open by 5 shots at Wilshire CC

Green finished with a 68. The Australian won both of her LPGA Tour titles in 2019.

Madelene Sagstrom (66) was 7 under with 2019 winner Minjee Lee (68) and Inbee Park (70),

The top-ranked Ko, tied for lead with Hataoka with three holes left Saturday before a bogey-quadruple bogey-birdie finish left her five strokes back, had a 75 to tie for 21st at 2 under.

On the par-4 16th Saturday, she failed twice to get the ball out of the deep barranca en route to the 8. On Sunday, she had a double bogey on the par-3 seventh and bogeyed the final two holes.

Combined Shape Caption Nasa Hataoka tees off from the second tee during the final round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis