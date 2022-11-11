NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, known as SLS for Space Launch System, is the most powerful ever built by NASA. A crew capsule atop the rocket, with three test dummies on board, will shoot for the moon — the first such flight in 50 years when Apollo astronauts last visited the moon.

NASA wants to test all the systems before putting astronauts on board in 2024 for a trip around the moon.

Two previous launch attempts, in late summer, were thwarted by fuel leaks. Hurricane Ian also forced a return to the hangar at the end of September.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara