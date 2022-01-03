NASA releases estimates on exploding meteor that shook city

NASA's Meteor Watch social media site said a nearby infrasound station registered the blast wave from the meteor as it broke apart, causing sonic booms. The data enabled an estimate of the energy released as equivalent to 30 tons (27,216 kilograms) of TNT.

Officials said a “reasonable assumption" of the speed of the meteor at about 45,000 mph (72,420 kph) would allow a “ballpark" estimate of its size as about a yard in diameter with a mass close to half a ton (454 kilograms).