NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman both suffered concussions in what should have been routine crashes. Both drivers were injured when the rear of their car hit the wall.

Because the Next Gen was built to be durable, drivers have complained the rear is way too stiff and the drivers are absorbing far too much energy from impacts. Bowman has missed two races already and said he'll be out at least the next three, while Busch said Saturday after missing 13 consecutive races he will be stepping away from full time racing.

NASCAR thinks it has a fix for the rigidness of the rear of the Next Gen, with changes possible by the start of next season.

Corey LaJoie, who has sided with NASCAR in its development of the Next Gen, said NASCAR told the drivers at Charlotte that design changes it tested “takes about 50% of the G-load away on a rear impact.”

“You can always say we should have done it faster,” LaJoie said on his podcast “Stacking Pennies."

“But this stuff takes time. It’s not like NASCAR is just sitting on its hands, waiting for another guy to get hurt. Nobody is at more of a risk or detriments to seeing their competitors hurt than NASCAR is. When we were designing this car, safety was above and beyond every other checkpoint.”

There are four races remaining this season with the Next Gen — including Sunday at Las Vegas to open the third round of the playoffs.

