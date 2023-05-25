NASCAR opens investigation into Wallace's hacked radio channel at All-Star race

“We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that,” he said. “But we can't have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications.”

Wallace's 23XI Racing team said Thursday it was in contact with NASCAR and feels “confident with their handling of the situation.”

NASCAR had already said earlier this week there were no plans to penalize Wallace after he appeared to make an obscene gesture on camera before a live interview with Fox Sports.

Wallace, who is from Alabama, in 2020 successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events.

He has not been shy in using his platform, but it’s come with detractors and scrutiny, including a noose found in his Talladega Superspeedway garage stall after his call for the banning of the Confederate flag.

The FBI ruled the garage pull was indeed fashioned as a noose but that it was a coincidence it was in Wallace’s stall, and he was not the victim of a hate crime.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports