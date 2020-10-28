NASCAR resumes Texas playoff race 3 days after it started

Air Titan and jet dryer trucks, including some extras brought in from other tracks, did laps around the 1 1/2-mile track for nearly five hours before Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson, both retiring from full-time Cup driving after this season, restarted 1-2. The 40-car field resumed with four caution laps before going green on Lap 57.

Matt Kenseth and Bubba Wallace were out of the race after contact sent both of their cars into the infield grass only four laps after going green Wednesday.

Kenseth's car wiggled coming out of Turn 4 and got bumped from behind by playoff contender Denny Hamlin. That sent Kenseth into Wallace's No. 43.

By that point Kevin Harvick had already already gotten back on the lead lap. Harvick won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, but was running 36th and a lap down during the extended postponement. He had damage to the right side of his car after he brushed the wall while leading on Lap 29.

___

