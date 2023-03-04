X
Dark Mode Toggle

NASCAR star Chase Elliott hurts leg in snowboarding accident

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Chase Elliott has injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas

Chase Elliott injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR’s most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday evening.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”

Hendrick said he hoped to provide an update on Elliott this weekend.

Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

The Georgia native is NASCAR’s five-time fan-voted most popular driver.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
6 Nigerian states drop suit to void presidential vote result
2
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
3
Kurt Kitayama handles a windy Bay Hill as Jon Rahm falters
4
Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
5
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top