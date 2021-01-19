NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs

Born in Charlotte but raised in Asheville, Combs made NASCAR races a weekly viewing staple alongside his grandfather.

“If you would’ve told me back then that I’d be performing at the Daytona 500 one day, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Combs, a longtime fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Billboard Music Award-winning artist is eager for the opportunity to perform live again as most musicians have been sidelined to recording studios since the pandemic began. He said he's missed the crowd interaction and energy, as well as touring with his band.

“It’s the thing that allows the fan to be connected to the artist in a very intimate way, something that you can’t really explain. Live music is a way for us to be able to disconnect from everything else, and just be there in the moment,” Combs said. "The pandemic has definitely hurt our industry as a whole, but I personally just really miss being on stage every night with the guys and the fans.

“It’s why I do what I do. When I said ‘I miss the road, I miss my band’ in my song ‘Six Feet Apart,’ I really meant it. It’s hard being away from (the fans) and I can’t wait to get back out there.”