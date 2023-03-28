Nashville school shooting victims include pastor's daughter

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie," Park Cities Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Mark Davis said in a statement. "Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need.”

The Covenant School in Nashville has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

Koonce, the head of school who was killed, wrote on the school's website that it has "a unique challenge — to educate twenty-first-century children in a way that prepares them to impact their culture and think in accordance with timeless Truth.

"Never before have we known more about the skills and experiences students need to be successful and develop skills. But, we must be about more."

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Va.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP