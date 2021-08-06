Nassib says he's gotten only 'love and support' from Raiders

Nassib said he knew the reaction from his Raiders teammates would be good.

“I had zero stress about that. Absolutely no worries about it. Got a great locker room, great teammates. Been met with nothing but love and support, it’s been incredible,” he said. “Football players get a bad wrap but we’re humble, hard-working, accepting people and this was a great example of that definitely.”

Nassib said he made sure the Raiders coaching staff was aware before the announcement so they had time to “digest” and help with the process. He then returned home to be around family and friends when he posted his video on Instagram. Nassib was surprised by the reaction.

“I thought nobody would care. It was just such a good feeling to have all the support. I was glad I could do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community,” said Nassib, who also donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.

Quarterback Derek Carr showed support for Nassib during his own media availability earlier in the week, saying the locker room is focused on Nassib’s role as a teammate and he’s seen no issues during training camp.

“Whether someone agrees or disagrees with what he does on or off the field, that’s everybody’s opinion and leave it like that,” Carr said. “But we’re still a family when we come in this building. We better treat him like such. From my point of view, it’s been good.

“When he came in (the locker room), I just like to watch, and not one person, from my point of view, has treated him any different. He may have a different story, I don’t know. I don’t know what his story is. But from my point of view — his locker is just a few down from mine — and I just want to make sure that he knows that, man, we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl," Carr said. "That’s what we’re here to do.”

Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020. He has 20 1/2 sacks in 73 career games.

