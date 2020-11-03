Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

CHINA

It’s all about trade for China — and trade is about hitting economic growth targets at home and being a technology leader abroad.

The stormy commercial relationship between the world’s two biggest economies since President Donald Trump took office is front and center in China’s view of the U.S. election. While a win for Democratic challenger Joe Biden offers no guarantee of relief, Beijing hopes to avoid a further deterioration and see negotiations put on an even keel.

“People are concerned. They want to know what their future is to be,” said investor and prominent blogger Ding Chenling. “Whoever is the U.S. president has no choice: They will have to do business with China.”

Trump seized on longstanding concerns about Chinese commercial espionage, the forced handover of technology, and state subsidies for Chinese companies. He elevated them into a high-stakes tariff war launched in 2018, and last year tightened controls on Chinese purchases of computer chips and other high-tech components.

That could place a drag on China’s ambitions to be a global leader in cutting edge technologies and build, as it calls it, a “moderately prosperous society” at home, although the loss of access to U.S. technology is also motivating a drive for self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, Trump’s vow that China would pay for allegedly cheating the U.S. consumer has yet to yield more balanced trade.

September exports to the U.S. rose 20.5% over a year ago to $44 billion as China’s factories continued to assemble most of the world’s smartphones, personal computers and consumer electronics, along with much of the clothing, housewares and toys sold in the U.S.

That means that, despite disruptions from trade tension and the pandemic, the ruling Communist Party is likely to hit its economic targets for the time being. Still, calming the stormy seas of trade could provide the long-term assurance Beijing’s leaders seek.

“I believe Joe Biden would ease relations,” said Qu Zhan, a Beijing health care worker.

___

THE PHILIPPINES

The next U.S. president could reshape the country’s relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte, who leads a key American treaty ally in Asia — but presents a dilemma.

Duterte has been regarded by international watchdogs as a human rights calamity for his notorious anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead. He has been accused of undermining one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies — an American legacy.

Known for his expletive-laced outbursts, the 75-year-old leader is hypersensitive to criticism of his so-called war on drugs. He once told then-President Barack Obama in a speech to “go to hell.”

Unlike his predecessor, President Donald Trump has not publicly raised red flags over Duterte’s brutal campaign. Trump’s gambit won him cozier ties with Duterte, who called on Filipino Americans in March to vote Republican, saying, “you are getting the best deal with Trump.”

But the Filipino leader has pressed on with his anti-U.S. broadsides while nurturing ties with China and Russia. In February, his government notified Washington of its intent to terminate a key security pact, although he later delayed the effect of that decision.

“Do we need America to survive as a nation?” he asked. He essentially said, no.

While a Trump reelection would likely mean business as usual for Duterte, a Biden presidency carries the prospect of a stronger U.S. pushback against Duterte at the risk of further alienating the leader of a crucial ally with less than two years left in office.

—Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines

FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, the Shanghai skyline is seen near a U.S. flag on an embassy car outside a hotel where U.S. trade negotiators stayed in Shanghai. Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed? It's all about trade for China — but trade is about hitting economic growth targets at home and being a technology leader abroad. The stormy commercial relationship between the world's two biggest economies since President Donald Trump took office is front and center in China's view of the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

FILE - In this July 13, 2018 file photo, Chinese made children's shoes embroidered with Chinese maps and U.S. flags are on display at a shop in Beijing. Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed? It's all about trade for China — but trade is about hitting economic growth targets at home and being a technology leader abroad. The stormy commercial relationship between the world's two biggest economies since President Donald Trump took office is front and center in China's view of the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, not pictured, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, in Manila. Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed? The next U.S. president could reshape the country's relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte, who leads a key American treaty ally in Asia — but presents a dilemma. Duterte has been regarded by international watchdogs as a human rights calamity for his notorious anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead. He has been accused of undermining one of Asia's most vibrant democracies — an American legacy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik