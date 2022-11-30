National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff joined the Bidens to watch some of the evening's musical performances.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 health concerns, the lighting did not have a live audience. After President John F. Kennedy's assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, President Lyndon Johnson postponed the ceremony until days before Christmas as the nation observed a thirty-day period of national mourning. And the tradition was paused from 1941 to 1945 during World War II.

CBS will broadcast the tree lighting ceremony on the evening of Dec. 18, one week before Christmas. This year's ceremony included performances by the U.S. Marine Band, Ariana DeBose, Shania Twain, the Estefans and others.

