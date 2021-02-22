National Spelling Bee to return in mostly virtual format

The cancellation of last year's bee was a particularly cruel blow to eighth-graders who missed out on their final chance to compete after years of preparation. Top spellers routinely study obscure words, roots and language patterns for hours a day, sacrificing other activities and social life for a chance to become the national champion. Spellers are no longer eligible after they reach high school.

“A lot of spellers, including me, were really heartbroken when we couldn't get the chance to actually go to Scripps and experience that entire week, that amazing experience again,” said Harini Logan, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from San Antonio who hopes to contend this year.

Several online bees were held last summer by other organizations to give opportunities to those eighth-graders, but none of those events held the prestige of the ESPN-televised Scripps competition, with its $50,000 top prize, national media exposure and nearly 100 years of history.

“I have never really stopped or slowed down,” Harini said of her bee preparation. “I have tried to keep my pace of work and study as consistent as I can keep it throughout these uncertain times.”

Scripps surveyed spellers and their families about what they'd like to see in the 2021 bee, and the overwhelming majority said they just wanted assurances that the competition would be held in some form, said Corrie Loeffler, the bee's editorial director.

The bee will be limited to about 200 spellers — a 64% reduction from the 2019 event, which had 562 participants, and about half the number that had been planned for 2020. A wild-card program introduced in 2018 as an opportunity to bring in more spellers from highly competitive regions has been discontinued, meaning most spellers will have to use the traditional qualification route of winning regional bees.

Spellers who live in areas that lack sponsored regional bees can compete and earn a spot at nationals through online qualifying bees organized by Cincinnati-based Scripps.

Another change: There will be no written spelling and vocabulary test to narrow the field to 50 or so semifinalists. Virtual format notwithstanding, the bee will return to its roots as a purely oral spelling competition. That means Scripps will have to use more challenging words in the early rounds.

In the 2019 bee, the words used in the final rounds became a major issue. Scripps had to use the most difficult words on its list just to identify a group of prime-time finalists, and the bee ended in an eight-way tie because organizers didn't want the competition to be decided by physical endurance as it dragged late into the night. That result drew criticism from those who said Scripps relies too heavily on words that entertain the TV audience but don't present meaningful challenges to the spellers.

Giovanni Flores, a student at Rankin Elementary School, competes in the Tupelo Public School Disctict and Lee County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Civic Auditorium of Tupelo Middle School in Tupelo, Miss. Mason Cordell, a seventh grader at Tupelo Middle School was this year's winner. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Adam Robison Credit: Adam Robison

Competitors in the 75th annual Yuma County Spelling Bee inside the Schoening Conference Center at Arizona Western College, including (from left) Austin Vogel, from Mary A. Otondo Elementary School, Mairyn Gamez, from San Luis Middle School, Taylor Arun, from Ron Watson Middle School and Isaac Gutierrez, from Ed Pastor Eolementary School, rearrange their chairs as the field of 30 is gradually reduced, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Credit: Randy Hoeft Credit: Randy Hoeft