National Symphony Orchestra cancels opening gala after musicians strike

The NSO season was to have started Saturday night at the Kennedy Center with music director Gianandrea Noseda conducting a program that included pianist Yunchan Lim.

Management said it offered a 13% wage increase as part of a four-year contract and an annual decrease of $1,000 in employee healthcare contributions. Management said the proposal would raise base salary from $159,000 to $180,593.

The previous deal originally was a four-year contract through the 2022-23 season but during the pandemic was extended by one year.

There was no immediate response from the union to a request for comment.