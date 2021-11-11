Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.

Warsaw’s liberal mayor and courts had banned the march, which celebrates Poland's statehood, but right-wing authorities in the national government overrode the order and gave the gathering the status of a state ceremony.

The government's support for the far-right leaders of the march underlined how Poland’s right-wing ruling party wants their support. It also is engaged in a political fight with the EU over Polish changes to the country's judiciary, viewed in Brussels as an erosion of democratic norms, along with rhetoric seen as discriminatory to LGBT groups.

In 2017, the parade drew tens of thousands and included white nationalist and anti-Semitic slogans. Yet the following year, the president and prime minister and other leaders marched along the same route as the nationalists.

In seeking to ban the march, Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, an opposition figure, argued that Warsaw, which was razed by Nazi Germany during World War II, is “no place to propagate slogans that have all the hallmarks of fascist slogans.”

As Thursday's march began, groups carried Poland's white-and-red national flags, but some also waved the green flags of the National Radical Camp displaying a stylized hand with a sword, a far-right symbol dating to the 1930s.

The standoff near the border crossing at Kuznica, 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Warsaw, was on the minds of many at the march.

Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik tweeted that some of the security forces “will go directly from Warsaw to defend our border with Belarus. When marching, remember this!”

March leader Robert Bakiewicz said in a speech that all Poles should stand behind those who are protecting the eastern border. “Today there are not only internal disputes. Today there are also external disputes. Today there is an attack on the Polish border,” he said.

About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and border guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup there, saying that migration control did not warrant such a force.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the migrants made a number of attempts to cross the border since Wednesday, as they have all week.

Near the village of Bialowieza, where a group of a few hundred migrants threw debris across the razor-wire fence at Polish troops and then tried to destroy it, shots were fired in the air to deter them.

Shots also were fired in the air near the village of Szudzialowo after migrants attacked a soldier, the ministry said. “He was hit with a branch on the chest. He fired two warning shots into the air,” the ministry said. The soldier was unhurt and the attackers fled into Belarus.

Since the start of the year, there have been 33,000 attempts to cross the border illegally, with 17,000 in October alone, the border guard service said.

The border crisis has been brewing since summer, with migrants trying to cross from Belarus to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Many want to head for Germany, but Finland also is a destination.

Poland has taken a hard-line approach, depicting the migrants as dangerous criminals and changing its law to allow the arbitrary rejection of asylum applications, something condemned by the U.N. refugee agency.

While Poland faces censure over its democratic backsliding, it has largely found support on the issue of the border and faced only mild criticism for pushing the migrants back.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the problem "is not Poland. The problem is Lukashenko and Belarus and its regime, and so Poland has earned our European solidarity in this situation.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko's main ally, for the second time in as many days. The Kremlin said they discussed the Poland-Belarus border and the importance of a “quick settlement” in accordance with international humanitarian norms.

Merkel's office said she stressed that the crisis was “brought about by the Belarusian regime, which is using defenseless people in a hybrid attack against the European Union.”

Moscow and Minsk have close political and military ties, and Russia sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second straight day in a strong show of support.

Lukashenko has stressed the need to boost military cooperation in the face of what he has described as aggressive actions by NATO, which includes Poland.

The EU is looking at the role some airlines have played in carrying migrants and asylum-seekers to the bloc's doorstep, and there are reports that it is mulling sanctions against them.

Russia’s national flag carrier, Aeroflot, strongly denied any involvement saying it isn't conducting any regular or charter flights to Iraq or Syria and didn’t have any between Istanbul and Minsk.

A Turkish official with direct knowledge of the issue said Turkish Airlines would halt selling tickets to Iraqi and Syrian nationals for flights to Minsk as part of measures being considered by Turkey to help Poland resolve the crisis. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the issue and because he was not authorized to announce company policy.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a phone call with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, that he rejected “baseless allegations” flag carrier Turkish Airlines was involved, Turkish officials said.

In other developments:

== Iraqi Deputy Migration Minister Karim al-Nuri told the Russian state news agency Sputnik that his country will aid in returning its citizens from Belarus if they wish, working through its embassy in Russia, since it does not have one in Belarus.

— The secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said it was “shocking" to see Europe’s inability to properly handle the low number of migrants at the Poland-Belarus border. “A few thousand people at Europe’s Polish border, many of whom have fled some of the worst crises in the world, is a drop in the ocean compared to the number of people displaced to countries that are much poorer elsewhere,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson in Berlin, Suzan Fraser in Ankara and Vladimir Isachenkov contributed.

___

Follow AP's migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Caption People hold Polish flags during the annual Independence Day march which because of their participation turned violent in recent years, in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Warsaw mayor and courts banned this year's event due to its history of violence, but the right-wing ruling authorities defied the ban and gave the march state event status to allow it to go ahead.. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Polish police officers check cars near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area on the Belarus side who had tried to illegally push their way into Poland and into the European Union, in Kuznica, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand in line to a drinking water tank at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

Caption Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a cabinet meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Lukashenko on Thursday called the Russian bomber flights a necessary response to the tensions on the Belarus-Poland border. (Nikolay Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolay Petrov Credit: Nikolay Petrov

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere warm up at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand near the barbed wire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere warm up at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Caption Migrants walk at a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere warm up at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The European Union has accused Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a "hybrid attack" to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin