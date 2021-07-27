Nationals' Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery

The three-time All-Star right-hander felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season, was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will be operated on by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas on Wednesday, Martinez said.

“He’s down, he’s frustrated,” Martinez said. “Hopefully after this procedure is done, it’s the next hurdle, recovering and then starting to rehab as soon as he possibly can.”