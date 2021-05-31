Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online

Negotiations will focus on resolving some of the outstanding issues arising from the 2015 Paris climate accord, including rules for international carbon markets, harmonizing countries' timeframes for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing aid to developing nations. Progress on all of those issues is seen as key to making the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November a success. However, due to concerns about the format, no official decisions are expected at the virtual talks that run until June 17.

The Glasgow meeting will be a key test for international efforts to curb global warming before it reaches critical levels in the coming decades.

Signatories of the Paris accord agreed to limit the rise in average temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times. But with global warming already at about 1.2 C (2.2 F), scientists say drastic steps are needed to cut the amount of carbon dioxide and other planet-heating gases released into the atmosphere.

Concerns have been expressed that unless the coronavirus pandemic is firmly beaten back by fall, the U.N. summit could be delayed for a second time, or held online, a format that many developing countries object to.

But former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is President Joe Biden's special envoy on climate change, has said he expects the Glasgow summit to go ahead.

“I absolutely do,” Kerry told The Associated Press in mid-May. "And I think great steps will be taken to help make sure it does. I think it’s very important that it does.”

