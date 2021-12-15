Nations renew talks on 'killer robots' as deal hopes narrow

A group of governmental experts that took up the issue failed to reach a consensus last week, and advocacy groups say nations including the United States, Russia, Israel, India and Britain have impeded progress.

The International Committee of the Red Cross cautioned this month that the “loss of human control and judgment in the use of force and weapons raises serious concerns from humanitarian, legal and ethical perspectives.”

Some world powers oppose any binding or nonvoluntary constraints on the development of such systems, in part out of concern that if the countries can’t develop or research such weapons, their enemies or non-state groups might. Some countries argue there’s a fine line between autonomous weapons systems and computer-aided targeting and weapons systems that exist already.

The United States has called for a “code of conduct” governing the use of such systems, while Russia has argued that current international law is sufficient.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement delivered on his behalf at Monday’s meeting, urged the conference on CCW to “swiftly advance its work on autonomous weapons that can choose targets and kill people without human interference.”

He called for an agreement “on an ambitious plan for the future to establish restrictions on the use of certain types of autonomous weapons.”

The talks are scheduled to run through Friday.

The issue is likely to remain with the group of governmental experts and not be elevated to special talks — with a view toward other U.N. agreements that restrict cluster munitions and land mines.