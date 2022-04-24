Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

Haney’s death was announced Saturday by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation. A cause of death was not immediately released.

“With a heavy heart, the Seminole Nation woke to the news of the passing of Chief Kelly Haney. An inspiration to many, an accomplished artist, his work with the State and later as Chief highlighted his career, but his greatest achievement is that of family. Keep his family in prayer and may they find comfort in knowing the Seminole Nation and Indian Country mourns his loss,” Palmer said in a statement on Facebook.