Native children's remains to be moved from Army cemetery

The off-reservation government boarding schools — Carlisle was the first, with 24 more that followed — “ripped apart tribes and communities and families," said Skenandore, adding she lost part of her own culture and language as a result. “I don’t know if we can ever forgive.”

She and her mother, 83-year-old Loretta Webster, plan to make the trip to Carlisle later this month. Webster said her own father ran away from a similar boarding school in Wisconsin when he was 12.

"It was like a a prison camp, what they were putting these little kids in," Webster said. “It's a part of our history that’s really traumatic and still affects the community today.”

The children to be disinterred came from the Washoe, Catawba, Umpqua, Ute, Oneida and Aleut tribes. The sex and approximate age of each child will be verified, according to Renea Yates, director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, with archeological and anthropological support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We conduct a very dignified disinterment of each child ... and then we do a very dignified transfer ceremony, sending the children back with their families,” Yates said.

The small cemetery has been enclosed with privacy fencing during the disinterment process, which is expected to conclude in July.

A building that formed part of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School campus is seen at U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carlisle, Pa. The Army is continuing a multi-phase project to disinter the remains of indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending the government-run boarding school at the site and reunite them with their families. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Renea Yates, Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, pauses while speaking during an interview near the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carlisle, Pa. The Army is continuing a multi-phase project to disinter the remains of indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run boarding school at the site and reunite them with their families. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A headstone is seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carlisle, Pa. The Army is continuing a multi-phase project to disinter the remains of indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run boarding school at the site and reunite them with their families. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)