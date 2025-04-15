NATO chief reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit to Odesa

“I’m here today because I believe Ukraine’s people deserve real peace, real safety and security in their country, in their homes,” the NATO official said during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. Both visited the hospital in Odesa and met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

His visit came days after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the heart of Sumy on Palm Sunday morning, killing at least 35 people, including two children, and injuring 119 others. The northeastern city lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia. It marked the second large-scale attack in just over a week to result in significant civilian casualties.

This is also Rutte’s first trip to Ukraine since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed the lead in ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which have included several rounds of talks in Saudi Arabia.

“These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence,” the NATO official said, referring to the recent strikes. “But we all support President Trump’s push for peace.”

Ukraine has endorsed the broader U.S.-proposed cease-fire deal, though Russia has effectively stalled the process by attaching far-reaching conditions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and its European partners are continuing to develop the infrastructure for the “coalition of the willing,” which is expected to act as a long-term security guarantee aimed at deterring future Russian aggression after a ceasefire is in place.

Amid that uncertainty and U.S. warnings that Europe must take care of its own security and that of Ukraine in the future, the multinational force is seen as a first test of the continent's willingness to defend itself and its interests.

Zelenskyy said Turkey could play a significant role in providing future Black Sea security guarantees for Ukraine.

“This is not about ending the war, unfortunately,” Zelenskyy said, commenting on the security meeting being hosted by Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday. “It’s about what comes after — the security guarantees for Ukraine following a ceasefire.”

He said military representatives from Ukraine, France, the U.K. and Turkey are discussing the presence of a military contingent in the Black Sea as part of those guarantees.

“The fact that these talks are ongoing, that we are preparing for this hopeful, soon-to-be achieved eventuality — NATO tries to steer that in the direction we think would be advisable,” Rutte said.

The meeting in Turkey comes less than a month after the United States announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea. However, key details remained unresolved, and the Kremlin has tied the deal to the lifting of certain Western sanctions.

Commenting on ongoing negotiations with the U.S. over a revised draft of an agreement that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine's valuable mineral resources. Zelenskyy described last week's technical talks in Washington as positive, with more consultations expected in the coming days.

He said the meeting was a technical session for expert teams and that “both sides concluded the meeting on a positive note.” Zelenskyy added that discussions — both online and in person — will continue throughout the week, and once the teams are ready, they will present the outcomes of their work.

