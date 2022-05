NATO chief sure spat over Sweden, Finland will be resolved

U.S. President Joe Biden met the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday in Washington and expressed full support for their membership.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said his government was open to discussing Turkey’s concerns.

“As NATO allies, we will commit to Turkey‘s security, just as Turkey will commit to our security. We take terrorism seriously,” he said.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her government was reaching out to Turkey and other NATO nations “to sort out any issues.”

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the world’s biggest security organization on Wednesday. A first meeting of NATO ambassadors to discuss their applications failed to reach a consensus. For the moment, no new meeting of NATO ambassadors is planned, and one is only likely to be held once higher-level diplomacy with Turkish officials has addressed Erdogan’s concerns.

Erdogan has said Turkey's objection stems from its security concerns and grievances with Sweden's — and to a lesser degree Finland's — perceived support of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and an armed group in Syria that Turkey sees as an extension of the PKK. Turkey's conflict with the PKK has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.

Asked whether Finland might get admitted before Sweden, Stoltenberg replied: “Ee handled this as one process, and we are working with this as one process.”

A full recording of Erdogan's conversation for the holiday that marks the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence in 1919 is expected to be released Thursday night. It was not immediately clear when the conversation took place.

In the remarks made available earlier Thursday, Erdogan branded the two prospective NATO members and especially Sweden as “a focus of terror, home to terror.” He accused them of giving financial and weapons support to the armed groups, and claimed the countries' alleged links to terror organizations meant they should not be part of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Erdogan's ruling party spokesman, Omer Celik, said Thursday they had proof that Swedish weapons were showing up in PKK hands, while also warning the United States and France for “giving to the group that kills my country's citizens.” If NATO is to expand, Celik argued, then potential members must “cut off their support to terror groups.”

Turkish officials, including the president, also have pointed to arms restrictions on Turkey as a reason for Ankara’s opposition to the two countries becoming part of NATO, saying it is unacceptable for fellow members to impose weapons bans.

Several European countries, including Sweden and Finland, restricted arms exports to Turkey following the country’s cross-border operation into northeast Syria in 2019 with the stated goal of clearing the border area of Kurdish militants.

Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish People’s Defense Units, or YPG, is directly linked to the PKK, and Ankara has been infuriated by American support for them in fighting the Islamic State group.

Turkey also accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom the Turkish government blames for 2016 military coup attempt.

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party supporters in Ankara, Turkey, late Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Erdogan continued his opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, stating Ankara would say "no" to their bid. Speaking to a group of Turkish youth, Turkish President accused the two countries and especially Sweden of being "a focus of terror, home to terror." (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party supporters in Ankara, Turkey, late Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Erdogan continued his opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, stating Ankara would say "no" to their bid. Speaking to a group of Turkish youth, Turkish President accused the two countries and especially Sweden of being "a focus of terror, home to terror." (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen talk on the occasion of their meeting at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday May 19, 2022. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Martin Sylvest Credit: Martin Sylvest Caption Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen talk on the occasion of their meeting at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday May 19, 2022. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Martin Sylvest Credit: Martin Sylvest

