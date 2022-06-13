NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

“The aim is to solve those issues as soon as possible, to be able to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members as soon as possible,” he said.

Stoltenberg declined to say whether the matter should be resolved before the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28 or before the Swedish Parliament election on Sept. 11. Sweden and Finland have been invited to attend the meeting in Spain.

After Monday's talks, Stoltenberg and Andersson went for a boat ride in the lake next to a Swedish government manor southwest of Stockholm.

On Sunday, Stoltenberg met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Finland, saying that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.

Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talk on a traditional rowboat during their meeting at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talk on a traditional rowboat during their meeting at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

