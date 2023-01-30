NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to Ukraine

South Korean officials didn’t confirm any specific discussions about sending arms to Ukraine.

Following a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Sunday, Stoltenberg mentioned U.S. intelligence reports accusing North Korea of providing weapons to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, which he said highlights how security between the regions is "more and more interconnected.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South Korea has reached billions of dollars worth of deals to provide tanks, howitzers, fighter jets and other weapons systems to Poland, a NATO member. An American official said in November that the United States has agreed to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, although South Korean officials have maintained that the munitions were meant to refill depleted U.S. stocks.

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, Yoon said that South Korean laws, as well as domestic public opinion, make it difficult for his government to arm Ukraine while it is at war. But he expressed openness to more arms deals with the United States in the future, noting the two allies regularly buy military equipment from one another.

Stoltenberg’s comments at the forum came hours after North Korea condemned his visits to South Korea and Japan, saying that NATO was trying to put its “military boots in the region” and attempting to pressure America's Asian allies into providing weapons to Ukraine.

In a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, North Korea said that increasing cooperation between NATO and U.S. allies in Asia was part of a process to create an “Asian version of NATO” that would raise tensions in the region.

North Korea over the weekend also issued two separate statements condemning the United States over its decision to supply Ukraine with advanced tanks, calling it a sinister move to escalate a “proxy war” aimed at destroying Moscow.

The series of statements underscore North Korea's alignment with Russia over the war in Ukraine, which North Korea has blamed on the West.

However, North Korea has repeatedly denied U.S. accusations that it has been sending large supplies of artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia to support its offensive in Ukraine and warned on Sunday that the Biden administration would face unspecified “undesirable” consequences if it continues to spread the “self-made rumor.”

