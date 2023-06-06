NATO eastern flank members want to boost support for Ukraine at alliance summit in July

The Bucharest Nine came together in response to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The nine countries are Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

At their meeting in Warsaw in February, U.S. President Joe Biden assured those nations that worry that Russia could move to take military action against them next if he’s successful in Ukraine that NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacred” and that “we will defend literally every inch of NATO.”

NATO responded to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 by deploying multinational battlegroups in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. They complement another four deployed in 2017 in the three Baltic states and Poland, to expand NATO’s presence from the Baltics to the Black Sea.

"Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and we must be prepared for it to remain so," the presidents said. “We expect that the Vilnius Summit will further strengthen NATO’s defence posture on the Eastern flank in order to deter and deny any opportunity for aggression.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP