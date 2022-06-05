NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises with Finland, Sweden

Milley, speaking with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, stressed that the Baltic Sea is a strategically important body of water — “one of the great seaways of the world.”

He said from Moscow’s perspective, Finland and Sweden joining NATO will be “very problematic” and leave Russia in a difficult military position as the Baltic Sea’s coastline would be almost completely encircled by NATO members, except for Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and the Russian city of St. Petersburg and its surrounding areas.

Turkey, a NATO member that has had good relations with Russia, has objected to Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance, citing their alleged support for a Kurdish group that Turkey labels as terrorist. NATO's chief has been trying to resolve the dispute.

The United States has never before moved such a large warship as the 843-foot USS Kearsarge in the Swedish capital, where it sailed through narrow passages in the Stockholm archipelago, Milley said.

As NATO's close partners, Finland and Sweden have participated in the naval drill since the mid-1990s.

BALTOPS 22 is scheduled to end in the German port of Kiel on June 17.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption From left, Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson aboard the American amphibious warship USS Kearsarge in Stockholm, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Combined Shape Caption From left, Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson aboard the American amphibious warship USS Kearsarge in Stockholm, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT

Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson aboard the American amphibious warship USS Kearsarge in Stockholm, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson aboard the American amphibious warship USS Kearsarge in Stockholm, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT