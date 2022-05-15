NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

Finland and Sweden have already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia's bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.

“Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of NATO,” Geoana said, adding that he expected allies to view their applications positively.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others made clear during a dinner late Saturday that they would be willing to fast-track the national ratification process for Finland and Sweden.

“If these two countries are deciding to join, they can join very quickly,” she said.

Denmark's foreign minister dismissed suggestions that objections from Russian President Vladimir Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.

“Each and every European country has a fundamental right to choose their own security arrangement," Jeppe Kofod told reporters.

“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents,” he said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.

Britain's top diplomat said NATO members would also discuss security issues beyond Europe during their meeting Sunday — a reference to growing unease among democratic nations about the rise of China.

"As well as protecting Euro-Atlantic security, we also need to watch out for Indo-Pacific security,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The meeting follows a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies on Germany's Baltic Sea coast this week. Officials there expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia's blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, opens the first session at the meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO foreign ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP via Pool) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Caption Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, opens the first session at the meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO foreign ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP via Pool) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meet at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meet at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque

Caption Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, left, welcomes Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister of Turkey, at the beginning of the first session at the meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO foreign ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP via Pool) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Caption Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, left, welcomes Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister of Turkey, at the beginning of the first session at the meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO foreign ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP via Pool) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss speak at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss speak at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque

Caption Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Caption Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn