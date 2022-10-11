NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

With the Russian army retreating under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Putin raised the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to buttress the crumbling front line.

As his war plans have gone awry, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains. The threat is also aimed at deterring NATO nations from sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.

NATO as an organization does not possess any weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally linked to NATO remain under the firm control of three member countries — the U.S., U.K. and France. The alliance's secretive Nuclear Planning Group will meet on Thursday among defense ministers.

Stoltenberg described Putin’s spiraling nuclear rhetoric as “dangerous and reckless,” and underlined that the allies “have also conveyed clearly to Russia that it will have severe consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way.”

"We are closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces," Stoltenberg said. “We have not seen any changes in Russia’s posture, but we remain vigilant.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys